Doechii On Paramore’s Musical Influence: “Paramore Was My First Introduction Into Rock Music”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2024 - 3:25 PM

According to nme.com, during her interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Doechii opened up about the influence of Paramore had on her, while growing up and how the lead singer served as an inspiration to her as an art school teenager. “Paramore was my first introduction to rock music,” Doechii said. “I know that rock music is popular but where I grew up in the South, in my culture and my radius, it wasn’t so popular. But she kind of changed my life and my perspective, and I learned about different types of music through Paramore. It made a huge impression on me and my style.”

Back in 2020, Doechii sampled Paramore’s 2010 single, “The Only Exception” in her track “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” the musician rapping “Singing karaoke while my mom was at the store (you are) / Scared that she would walk in on me singing Paramore the only exception.” The song would go on to become viral on the social media app TikTok.

Doechii’s latest release was her 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The mixtape was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammy Awards, which is set to take place on February 2, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The mixtape’s lead single “Nissan Altima” also earned the artist a nomination for Best Rap Performance and she herself earned a nomination as Best New Artist.