Hayley Williams Of Paramore Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Stereo Gum, Hayley Williams has responded to toxic workplace accusations surrounding Good Dye Young located in Nashville. The allegations were rumored online through social media accusing the salon of fostering a negative work culture that affected employees’ well-being. She has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

not to come back to this but hayley has now commented on everything https://t.co/hQXm1V9VYh pic.twitter.com/pBkGTZOYcO — ash 🙂 (@hiimynameisash) October 12, 2024

A quote from her comment reads ” From now on, I will no longer hold my team back from stopping assholes who are trying to take advantage of and attach my character.” She goes on to express how frustrated she is with the situation and also exclaims that “This situation has so much more context than I feel is appropriate to share.”

This is not the first time Hayley Williams has used vulgar language to fight back and display her frustration. In July of 2023 she defended herself against individuals who criticized the postponement of shows when she became ill. In these tweets she defended herself by saying ” Neither James Nor Bruce are gonna suck your d*ck for this, LOVE” and “I have a lung infection you soft shit!” in response to individuals comparing her to other artists that have performed with an unfortunate circumstance in place.