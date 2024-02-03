Sol Blume Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring SZA, Ari Lennox, Doechii & More

Home News Jordan Rizo February 3rd, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Sol Blume has recently announced their 2024 lineup, which features a variety of different bands and artists that will surely illuminate the experience of fans. According to BrooklynVegan, the music festival will begin on May 3 and will extend for three days, until eventually ending on May 5. The source also adds the location where the festival is expected to take place which is at Discovery Park in Sacramento California.

As mentioned previously, the festival will include some of the most iconic artists known in the industry. For instance, the headliners will consist of Snoh Aalegra, Kaytraminé and SZA. Each artist will be performing on separate days, which gives fans the opportunity to adjust their schedule and see their favorite artists perform on that given day. Singers like Snoh Aalegra and SZA are known to make successful music that often provokes emotion from the audience. Both the singer’s vocals and lyrical styles are incredibly touching and emphasize their talent and passion for music. Kaytramine adds more energy and movement to the festival with their known musical style of rapping and Hip-Hop, which is a smooth blend with the rest of the other headliners. Each artist’s personal approach to music is especially essential in the upcoming festival as they will compliment one another and provide an abundance of different genres and energies.

BrooklynVegan also mentions how the festival will also feature other artists such as Kelela, PinkPantheress, Masego, SiR, Kota The Friend, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ari Lennox, Omar Apollo, Doechii, Toosii and many more! Without a doubt, the festival is something that music lovers can look forward to because of the variety of different artists that will be performing. Moreover, it builds a community of creativity and talent among the artists themselves and the audience.