King Diamond Teams Up With Myrkur For New Single & Video “Spider Lilly”

According to consequense.net, King Diamond has released his first new single in five years, “Spider Lilly.” Earlier this year, King Diamond premiered the song live alongside another new tune, “Electro Therapy,” during his eponymous band’s recently-wrapped North American tour.

Five minutes long, “Spider Lilly” is a smashing number with chugging guitar riffs and a winding arrangement that takes some unexpected melodic turns. King Diamond’s iconic falsetto is in full flight and it is backed by the vocals of Danish singer and songwriter Myrkur, who reprises her role as backup singer on the aforementioned tour.

Previously, King Diamond announced his upcoming project would be titled, The Institute, although it appears the artist re-titled or expanded the concept, as there is still numerous references to asylums and mental hospitals, including the video for “Spider Lilly,” which was filmed at the Pennhurst Asylum just outside Philadelphia on a travel day during the recent tour.

The lineup for the tour are King Diamond on lead and backing vox, plus the Hammond organ, Andy La Rocque and Mike Wead on guitar, Pontus Egberg on the bass, Matt Thompson on drums and Myrkur adding backing vocals. The track was mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk.

