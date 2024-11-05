New King Diamond Album Set For Arrival In Late 2025

Home News Cait Stoddard November 5th, 2024 - 3:36 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque and bassist Pontus Egberg spoke to Jimmy Kay of The Metal Voice about the two new songs. “Spider Lilly” and “Electro Therapy.” The band is performing on their current North American headlining tour. The Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920 trek, which launched on October 15, at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas and will run through December 6, in Dallas, Texas.

Regarding “Spider Lilly,” Rocque says: “That idea came up from King. I don’t know exactly when, but he’s been working on it quite a while. And I think the lyrics for it got done just like a few days before the tour started, actually. And he sent me the basics of the song just a few days, like a week prior to the tour start, I believe.”

The guitarist adds: “So we had to learn it real fast, record it, because we knew that we were gonna shoot it on video, too. So that’s the newest song we have right now that we actually play live. And ‘Spider Lilly’ is a mean girl. She can also be good. We’ll see. It’s gonna change a little bit, I believe. It’s a character, part of the story that King is working on right now.”

When being asked if King had been sitting on the “Spider Lilly” musical idea for quite a while, Rocque said: “No. I don’t really think so. I mean, he had some ideas, but how much she had and how long, I don’t really know. I just know that we realized the ideas very shortly before we actually started the tour.”

A little bit later on in the interview, the artist was asked about if the new King Diamond album is already completed: “No, it’s not. We’re still working on it. And as soon as we get back from tour, we’re gonna have a little Christmas break and then we’re gonna pick it up again. So the plan is to have everything done this spring, and it will be released shortly after the European summer festival tour and all that. That’s the plan we have.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat