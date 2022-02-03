Rivers of Nihil Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Fallujah, Alluvial And Warforged

Home News Lauren Floyd February 3rd, 2022 - 2:31 PM

American technical death metal band, Rivers of Nihil, announce Spring tour with special guests Fallujah, Alluvial and Warforged. The ensemble embark on the Terrestria World Tour starting with the United States May 6th in Brooklyn, New York, with their last U.S. stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 5th. The tour will also include performances by Hypocrisy in Austin, Texas as well as appearances from The Zenith Passage and Burial in The Sky on specific dates.

Rivers of Nihil will largely feature work from their latest release, The Work, released September 2021 according to mxdwn, through Metal Blade Records. Before this, their 2018 Where Owls Know My Name, really solidified their out-of-the-box style and frenzied antics. Fans could expect songs from this release as well.

RIVERS OF NIHIL Spring Tour 2022:

5/06/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

5/07/2022 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel

5/08/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/10/2022 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

5/11/2022 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

5/12/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

5/13/2022 – Nashville, TN @ The End

5/14/2022 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

5/15/2022 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

5/17/2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

5/18/2022 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

5/19/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified

5/20/2022 – Austin, TX w/ Hypocrisy @ Come And Take It Live

5/21/2022 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

5/22/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

5/24/2022 – San Diego, CA w/ The Zenith Passage @ Brick By Brick

5/25/2022 – Los Angeles, CA w/ The Zenith Passage @ 1720

5/26/2022 – Fresno, CA w/ The Zenith Passage @ Full Circle Brewery

5/27/2022 – Berkeley, CA w/ The Zenith Passage @ Cornerstone

5/28/2022 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

5/29/2022 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

5/31/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

6/01/2022 – Denver, CO w/ Burial In The Sky @ Bluebird

6/02/2022 – Kansas City. MO w/ Burial In The Sky @ BLVD

6/03/2022 – Chicago, IL w/ Burial In The Sky @ Reggies

6/04/2022 – Detroit, MI w/ Burial In The Sky @ Sanctuary

6/05/2022 – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Burial In The Sky @ Crafthouse