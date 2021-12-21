Soulfly Announce Spring 2022 U.S Tour Dates Featuring 200 Stab Wounds

Home News Joe Hageman December 21st, 2021 - 6:24 AM

Metal band Soulfly have announced their latest tour, a spring 2022 US wide tour that will have 35 different shows. During the tour, Soulfly will be supported by the band 200 Stab Wounds for some of the dates. Tickets for the show are already on sale on Soulfly’s official website Soulfly.com. The tour starts on February 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV and concludes in Gallup, NM on March 19. Songs on the tour will be taken from Soulfly’s upcoming album, which will be following up their 2018 album Ritual, which was reviewed on mxdwn.com. The band has been working on this follow up for quite some time, and although it is not yet released, they announced in April of 2021 that they were almost finished with a new album.

This will last be their first tour since the Pandemic, as the last time they tried to tour the tour was unable to go through because of covid-19. They were able to play at a festival in 2021 when they performed at Judas Priest’s Warlando Metal Fest. Soulfly also dismissed bandmember Marc Rizzo earlier this year for personal reasons, although Rizzo claims that the band offered no support to band members or crew during the pandemic.

Confirmed dates for SOULFLY‘s U.S. tour are:

2/07/2022 Las Vegas, NV – Rockstar Bar*

2/08/2022 Palmdale, CA – Transplants*

2/09/2022 Oxnard, CA – Oxnard PAC*

2/10/2022 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s*

2/11/2022 Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium

2/12/2022 Reno, NV. – Virginia Street Brewhouse*

2/14/2022 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone*

2/15/2022 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

2/16/2022 Eugene, OR – WOW Hall*

2/17/2022 Portland, OR – BossaNova Ballroom

2/18/2022 Seattle, WA – El Corazon*

2/19/2022 Tacoma, WA – Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater*

2/20/2022 Spokane, WA – Big Dipper*

2/21/2022 Spokane, WA – Big Dipper*

2/23/2022 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry #

2/24/2022 Billings, MT – Pub Station #

2/25/2022 Casper, WY – Gaslight Social #

2/26/2022 Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater %

2/28/2022 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium #

3/01/2022 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze #

3/02/2022 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater #

3/03/2022 Hobart, IN – Hobart Theater #

3/04/2022 Lombard, IL – Brauer House #

3/05/2022 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live #

3/06/2022 Nashville, TN – Basement East #

3/08/2022 Memphis, TN – Growler’s #

3/09/2022 Little Rock, TX – Little Rock Music Hall #

3/10/2022 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights %

3/11/2022 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s %

3/12/2022 Ft. Worth, TX – Rail Club %

3/13/2022 Shreveport, LA – The Sand Bar %

3/15/2022 Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock %

3/16/2022 McAllen, TX – Cine El Rey Theatre %

3/17/2022 Laredo, TX – Cold Brew Rock Bar %

3/19/2022 Gallup, NM – The Juggernaut Music %

* = Support TBD

# = with 200 STAB WOUNDS

% = No Support