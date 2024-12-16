The Weather Station Share Intricate New Single & Video “Body Moves”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 1:51 PM

The Weather Station has released “Body Moves,” which the latest single off the forthcoming album, Humanhood, out on January 17, through Fat Possum. While many singers and songwriters are usually presumed to be diarists, it is never been that simple for The Weather Station, which is the project of Tamara Lindeman.

The song lyrics use first person but they tend to branch out into philosophical question marks, existential knots, entangled threads of memory and allegory. On “Body Moves,” the artist sings: “you thought you knew what it was you loved / then again – look at this mess / your body fooled you / your body moved you – yes.” Throughout Humanhood, the body is a constant, acting as a betrayer or maybe a teacher.

Co-directed by Lindeman and Philipe Léonard, the song’s video depicts what Lindeman calls “the two hemispheres of the mind.” The singer explains: “One side is taking charge; moving with intention. The other side is sort of drifting in and out of dreams and is more abstract. At the centre is the actual self; in a state of confusion, being pulled by these two separate parts. At times, all three selves coordinate and move together. At other times, they don’t. The song describes being misled by the body; a part of you pulling in a different direction than the other. The choreography reflects that; limbs moving with a mind of their own.”

While speaking on the creation of “Body Moves” Lindeman says: “This song was the hardest song, we recorded it, changed everything, recorded it again, changed everything, recorded it again. It had to be tender and bruised and painful; like falling into a dream but also into reality. This was yet another song I rejected when I wrote it because I wasn’t sure how to stand behind it.

The artist adds: “But then again, the song was simply presenting something that is real and that happens; the body fools you, the body moves you, sometimes in directions seemingly self destructive or painful or visceral. Bodies are biological and so is their language; chemical, pain, impulse, shut down, wake up. What matters is the interpretation, the response, whether or not you’re able to hear the signal at all.”