The Weather Station Announces New Album Ignorance for February 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Tried To Tell You”

Canadian folk outfit The Weather Station have announced a new studio album Ignorance, which will be released on February 5, 2021 via Fat Possum Records. The group have also debuted a new music video for the single “Tried To Tell You,” which was directed by frontwoman Tamara Lindeman.

“Tried To Tell You” explores the isolation a person experiences during the pandemic, as a man enters his apartment after discarding his facemask. The interior of the apartment is shown to be outdoors, as the man does some basic household tasks, while discarding flowers that come out of his mouth. By the end of the video he encounters flowers growing out of a pond, but after deciding against taking a picture, he walks away, dejected and alone.

From a sonic point the track is an upbeat indie folk song, with some somber guitars, steady chord progressions and Lindeman’s somber vocals, which perfectly encapsulate loneliness.

“We are taught not to see the natural world that we still live in, preferring instead to dwell on the artificial, which is so often a poor substitute for the vibrant real. Flowers really do rise up from mud, and many of us are full of treasures and beauty, but we often discount these things or throw them away.”

The band will be performing the album in its entirety alongside a full band on February 11, with tickets for the livestream available here. The band released their first single from the album called “Robber” last month, which served as their first recording in three years.

Ignorance Tracklist

1. Robber

2. Atlantic

3. Tried To Tell You

4. Parking Lot

5. Loss

6. Separated

7. Wear

8. Trust

9. Heart

10. Subdivisions