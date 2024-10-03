The Weather Station Announces New Album Humanhood For January 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Neon Signs”

Home News Hunter Graham October 3rd, 2024 - 2:44 AM

The Weather Station, the minimalist folk-pop project of Canadian singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman, has announced its upcoming album Humanhood, slated for release on January 17th, 2025, along with a video for the lead single, “Neon Signs,” as an introduction for fans. Humanhood follows 2021’s highly praised Ignorance, and 2022’s How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, which saw Lindeman using her unique brand of avant-folk to deliver powerful messages about climate anguish, existential despair, loss of love, and acceptance of life’s harsh truths. This next venture into the folk landscape aims to expand this focus on emotional intimacy while emphasizing instrumental minimalism over the rock-band-led sound of the previous album.

“Neon Signs” is an intimate and contemplative track that builds from a subtle, distilled resignation to an explosive affirmation of self. Lindeman sings with the haunting, romantic cadence of legends like Joni Mitchell, as each lyric drips with the soul of a timeless storyteller. Musically, the song has a sound reminiscent of the early work of modern folk-rock standards like The War on Drugs—maintaining a minimalist approach while fully engaging the audience with each rhythm and melody. The song is a vibrant symphony of flutes, pianos, stomping drums, and grooving bass, each instrument shining distinctly while complementing each other exceptionally.

The video takes a POV perspective from a camera being used during a nighttime tour around the city. The perspective changes hands from Lindeman to paparazzi, to a child, and several others, capturing the song’s message of adaptability, changing perspectives, and ultimately unity through this clever visual representation.

See the full video for “Neon Signs,” as well as the complete tracklist for Humanhood, below:

Humanhood Tracklist:

1. Descent

2. Neon Signs

3. Mirror

4. Window

5. Passage

6. Body Moves

7. Ribbon

8. Fleuve

9. Humanhood

10. Irreversible Damage

11. Lonely

12. Aurora

13. Sewing