The Weather Station Unveils Sparse New Video for “Parking Lot”

The Weather Station has released a new music video for “Parking Lot,” a single from their upcoming studio album Ignorance, out February 5 via Fat Possum. This latest music video was directed by The Weather Station mastermind Tama Lindeman and Adam Crosby.

“Parking Lot” sees Lindeman venturing through a vast and open wilderness, which gives the feeling of death with its decaying vegetation and gloomy weather. Despite the video’s subdued tone, “Parking Lot” hosts a catchy instrumental, with a disco inspired beat, sweet indie guitar, piano and string melodies and Lindeman’s soothing voice. The lyrics reflect a sense of melancholy, especially when Lindeman sings the refrain “And it kills me when I/you know it just kills me when I see some bird fly.”

“‘Parking Lot’ is my strange gentle disco song about a humble encounter with a bird and being tired and being in love, and being heartbroken in ways I didn’t quite yet understand,” Lindeman said in a press release. “I don’t fully know how everything connects in this song other than it obviously does. I wanted to make the recording very passionate and beautiful while also being very muscular while also being very gentle, and so I did.”

This latest single follows The Weather Stations previous two music videos for “Tried To Tell You” and “Atlantic,” which both share a similar tone and visual style. Both of these videos take place in a forest setting, while utilizing similar costumes and props. The Weather Station also released “Robber” in 2020, their first track in three years.