The Weather Station Shares New Video for Breezy New Psych-Folk Song “Atlantic”

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 1:46 PM

Canadian folk outfit The Weather Station have released a new single called “Atlantic,” which will be featured on her upcoming studio album Ignorance, out February 5 via Fat Possum. Frontwoman Tamara Lindeman has also directed a new music video for “Atlantic.”

“Atlantic” sees the band performing in a dark forest, with Lindeman donned in a suit jacket filled with mirrors, that helps illuminate the entire setting. The track is a groovy psychedelic folk track, with a steady R&B inspired rhythms, gentle piano progressions and impressive piano melodies that blur the line between funk and pop. Lindeman’s solemn vocal performance creates a mellow feel to the song, that vibes well with its eclectic instrumental.

“I tried to make the band just go crazy on this one, and they did,” Lindeman stated in a press release. “This is one where the music really makes me see the place in my mind; the flute and the guitar chasing each other, wheeling around like birds, the drums cliff like in their straightness; I love the band on this one.”

The mirror suit that Lindeman wore in this music video is identical to the one present on “Tried To Tell You,” the previous single from Ignorance. This music video also took place in a forest-setting, while managing to capture the feelings of isolation one would feel during the COVID-19 pandemic. These two singles follow the release of “Robber,” which served as their first new music release in over three years. This upcoming record will feature 10 new tracks.