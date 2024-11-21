The Weather Station Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Window”

Home News Will Close November 21st, 2024 - 1:10 PM

The Weather Station has thrilled fans by unveiling their Spring 2025 North American tour dates alongside the release of a new single, “Window,” and its accompanying music video. The acclaimed Canadian band, fronted by Tamara Lindeman, will embark on a 20-city tour beginning March 15, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, and wrapping up on April 12 in New York City.

To watch the full music video click here:

The upcoming tour marks the band’s return to the road following the success of their 2021 Polaris Prize-nominated album, Ignorance, and 2022’s How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars. With stops in cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta, the tour promises to captivate audiences with Lindeman’s heartfelt songwriting and dynamic performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.

“Window,” the first taste of The Weather Station’s forthcoming album, blends delicate instrumentation with introspective lyrics. The accompanying video complements the song’s reflective tone with serene imagery of shifting light and open landscapes.

“‘Window’ is about finding clarity in fleeting moments,” Lindeman said in a statement. “It feels fitting to release it as we prepare to reconnect with audiences in such an intimate way on tour.”

The release comes almost two months after the announcement of their upcoming album Humanhood which is slated for January 2025.

Fans can stream “Window” now on all major platforms and watch the video on The Weather Station’s official YouTube channel. Full tour details are available on their website.

The announced tour dates are as follows:

Jan. 18. 2025 – Birmingham, UK @ HMV Birmingham – record store performance

Jan. 19. 2025 – Bristol, UK @ RT Bristol – Q&A & record store performance

Jan. 20. 2025 – Liverpool, UK @ RT Liverpool – record store performance

Jan. 21. 2025 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Leeds – record store performance

Jan. 22. 2025- Nottingham, UK @ RT Nottingham – record store performance

Jan. 23. 2025 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East – record store performance

Feb. 26. 2025 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Fed. 27. 2025 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2

Fed. 28. 2025 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Mar. 2. 2025 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

Mar. 3. 2025 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum

Mar. 4. 2025 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Mar. 6. 2025 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Mar. 7. 2025 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mar. 8. 2025 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Mar. 10. 2025 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Mar. 11. 2025 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

Mar. 12. 2025 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Thu. Mar. 13- Thu. Mar. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

Mar. 28. 2025 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mar. 29. 2025 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Mar. 30. 2025 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

Apr. 1. 2025 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Apr. 2. 2025 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr. 4. 2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Apr. 5. 2025 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Apr. 6. 2025 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

Apr. 7. 2025 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Apr. 8. 2025 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Apr. 10. 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Apr. 11. 2025 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Apr. 12. 2025 – Iowa City, IA @ Hancher

Apr. 13. 2025 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe – Back Room

May. 8. 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

May. 10. 2025 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

May. 12. 2025 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

May. 13. 2025 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

May. 15. 2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

May. 16. 2025 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

May. 17. 2025 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

June. 5. 2025 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Theatre

June. 6. 2025 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall