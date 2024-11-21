The Weather Station Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Window”

The Weather Station has thrilled fans by unveiling their Spring 2025 North American tour dates alongside the release of a new single, “Window,” and its accompanying music video. The acclaimed Canadian band, fronted by Tamara Lindeman, will embark on a 20-city tour beginning March 15, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, and wrapping up on April 12 in New York City.
The upcoming tour marks the band’s return to the road following the success of their 2021 Polaris Prize-nominated album, Ignorance, and 2022’s How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars. With stops in cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta, the tour promises to captivate audiences with Lindeman’s heartfelt songwriting and dynamic performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.
“Window,” the first taste of The Weather Station’s forthcoming album, blends delicate instrumentation with introspective lyrics. The accompanying video complements the song’s reflective tone with serene imagery of shifting light and open landscapes.
“‘Window’ is about finding clarity in fleeting moments,” Lindeman said in a statement. “It feels fitting to release it as we prepare to reconnect with audiences in such an intimate way on tour.”
The release comes almost two months after the announcement of their upcoming album Humanhood which is slated for January 2025.
Fans can stream “Window” now on all major platforms and watch the video on The Weather Station’s official YouTube channel. Full tour details are available on their website.
The announced tour dates are as follows:
Jan. 18. 2025 – Birmingham, UK @ HMV Birmingham – record store performance
Jan. 19. 2025 – Bristol, UK @ RT Bristol – Q&A & record store performance
Jan. 20. 2025 – Liverpool, UK @ RT Liverpool – record store performance
Jan. 21. 2025 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Leeds – record store performance
Jan. 22. 2025- Nottingham, UK @ RT Nottingham – record store performance
Jan. 23. 2025 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East – record store performance
Feb. 26. 2025 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Fed. 27. 2025 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2
Fed. 28. 2025 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Mar. 2. 2025 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
Mar. 3. 2025 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum
Mar. 4. 2025 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Mar. 6. 2025 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
Mar. 7. 2025 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mar. 8. 2025 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Mar. 10. 2025 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Mar. 11. 2025 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
Mar. 12. 2025 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Thu. Mar. 13- Thu. Mar. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
Mar. 28. 2025 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Mar. 29. 2025 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
Mar. 30. 2025 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
Apr. 1. 2025 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Apr. 2. 2025 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Apr. 4. 2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Apr. 5. 2025 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
Apr. 6. 2025 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
Apr. 7. 2025 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Apr. 8. 2025 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Apr. 10. 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Apr. 11. 2025 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Apr. 12. 2025 – Iowa City, IA @ Hancher
Apr. 13. 2025 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe – Back Room
May. 8. 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
May. 10. 2025 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
May. 12. 2025 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
May. 13. 2025 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
May. 15. 2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
May. 16. 2025 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
May. 17. 2025 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
June. 5. 2025 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Theatre
June. 6. 2025 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall