Steve Vai & Joe Satriani Team Up For New Single “The Sea Of Emotion, Pt. 1”

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai announced their first-ever collaborative song “The Sea Of Emotion, Pt. 1.”

While the two musicians have been on stage together multiple times in the past as part of Satriani’s G3 tours, they have also recently kicked off co-headlining “Satch/Vai” tour. But this new single marks the first ever collaboration between the two guitarists.

According to a press release, this song seems to be part of a forthcoming album and is the first movement in a three part suite.

“When Steve and I decided the time had finally come for us to collaborate on an album, I immediately thought of our humble beginnings, where we came from, and our teenage rock ’n’ roll hopes and dreams,” said Satriani.

The track is a love letter to the duo’s ‘70s rock roots and has a retro look to the music video and shows the guitarists donning vintage threads.

“Each part of the song has little reminders of what we were so into musically back then, including a chord sequence that Steve and I would sometimes jam over during guitar lessons,” said Satriani, who famously instructed Vai in their teenage years.

