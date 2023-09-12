Joe Satriani Announces Winter 2024 G3 Reunion Tour With Eric Johnson & Steve Vai

Home News James Reed September 12th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

Conceived in 1995, Joe Satriani, the G3 Tour took place in 1996 bringing together the most iconic guitarists of their time: Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai. The G3 tour was a celebration of guitar mastery and captivated audiences worldwide. The tour is set to begin on January 23, 2024 in Tucson, AZ hitting eleven cities before ending with a pair of shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Artist ticket pre-sales are set to begin on September 13 at 10am local time (code: R3UNION) with local presale on September 14 at 10am local time. The public on sale is Friday, September 15 at 10am local time. VIP packages will also be available.

Excited to share the news, Satriani commented: “Reuniting the original G3 line up is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to take the stage with Eric and Steve again! It’s going to be an honor to reunite with Joe and Steve and do the G3 tour together again. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Vai states, “It’s always an honor to contribute to a G3 tour, and to be with Joe and Eric again playing on stage is like living life to its fullest!’

Since its origin in 1995, G3 has featured many iconic guitarists, including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Yngwie Malmsteen, John Petrucci, Robert Fripp, Paul Gilbert, Steve Morse, Steve Lukather, Uli Jon Roth, Michael Schenker, Adrian Legg, Phil Collen along with many other special guests including Al Di Meola, Tony MacAlpine, Johnny Hiland, Keith More, Chris Duarte, Andy Timmons, Neal Schon, Gary Hoey, Brian May, Billy Gibbons, Johnny A, George Lynch, Patrick Rondat, Guthrie Govan, Alejandro Silva and Eric Sardinas.

The G3 tour expanded its reach beyond the U.S., performing in different continents. The tour attracted new talents and saw the return of beloved guitar heroes, further creating its reputation as a must-see event. The tour also became a stage for experimentation, with guitarists often jamming together and pushing the boundaries of what the instrument can do. G3 2024 tour dates are below.

January 23, 2024, Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

January 25, 2024, Highland, CA – Yaamava Resort & Casino

January 26, 2024, Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

January 27, 2024, Las Vegas, NV – Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

January 29, 2024, Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

January 31, 2024, Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

February 1, 2024, Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre

February 2, 2024, Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Reno

February 3, 2024, Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

February 5, 2024, Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

February 7, 2024, El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

February 9, 2024, Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

February 10, 2024, Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

