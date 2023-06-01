Steve Vai Announces Summer 2023 ‘Inviolate’ North American Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 5:27 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Steve Vai has announced he is set to travel North this Summer as part of his 2023 Inviolate World Tour. The announcement follows the previously announced shows in South America and Mexico that will start on June 3 in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

As for the North American run, you things will start in Tucson before the tour stops in Albuquerque, New Orleans, Memphis, Monterey, Winnipeg, Harrisburg, Calgary, Spokane and Monterey.

Over the past two years, Vai released a new studio album titled Inviolate and a record titled Vai/Gash, which he had been holding in his archive for three decades. In support of the new studio album, The musician has staged a successful tour of North America and two run across Europe.

Back in February, Vai was asked about what’s on his horizon. At the time, he told Full Metal Jackie, “A lot of tour prepping right now to continue the Inviolate tour because I had a solo record that came out a year ago. I’ve been touring my butt off on that. We did a wonderful run of Europe, a really great run in America and in March I go back out to Europe and Eastern Europe for a couple of months.”

The artist adds: “Then I come back and I’m doing another American leg for about two-and-a half months. Then in August it’s South America and Mexico and right after that, it’s Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Asia… all those wonderful places. I think we’re going to end it with Africa and India and by that time it’ll be next Christmas.”



For tickets and more information visit: www.Vai.com.

Inviolate World Tour Dates