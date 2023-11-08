Steve Vai & Joe Satriani Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott November 8th, 2023 - 6:19 PM

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson are back and have announced “The Satch-Vai Tour,” launching on March 22 in Orlando, FL. The tour will hit Atlanta, Boston, New York, DC, Detroit, Minneapolis and more before winding up in Salt Lake City on May 8 with 31 shows announced. Additional shows will be announced at a later date This marks the first time that the long-time friends have toured as a duo-bill. In additional exciting news, for the first time they will collaborate on new music with plans to release just before the tour launches in March. The artist pre-sale will begin on Monday, November 13 at 10 a.m. local time (password SVx24) with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Satch/Vai Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again,” exclaimed Satriani. “Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

Sharing the excitement, Vai remarked, “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

The trio recently announced winter west coast dates that kick off on January 23 in Tucson, AZ. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

The Satch-Vai Tour Spring 2024

March 22 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live-Orlando

March 23 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 25 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

March 27 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

March 29 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 30 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

April 2 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

April 3 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

April 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre Boston

April 6 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

April 7 – Waterbury, CT – Waterbury Palace Theater

April 8 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 10 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 11 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre DC

April 13 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

April 14 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Theater

April 16 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

April 18 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

April 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

April 20 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

April 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

April 23 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

April 24 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

April 25 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

April 28 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

May 1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

May 3 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

May 7 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado