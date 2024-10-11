The Cure Announce Streamable Live Concert In November Celebrating “Songs Of A Lost World”

Home News Lily Meline October 11th, 2024 - 6:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

To call The Cure’s newest album eagerly anticipated would be a gross understatement. It’s been sixteen years since their last official album, 4:13 Dream, and although they’ve continued to perform their music in the years since, they’ve yet to release anything new until now. Now, the final stretch is upon us, with Songs of a Lost World set to release on November 1. Two singles have been released so far, with the remaining six currently left a mystery.

The Cure seems to realize how much anticipation there is for the coming album, for they’ve already announced a corresponding live show. Not only that, but the concert will be livestreamed as it’s being performed in London, so people all over the world have the chance to experience their show for free from every corner of the world.

Several of these songs have actually been performed live before, as their “Shows of a Lost World” 2022-2023 tour featured performances of “Alone” and “Endsong,” which are now officially tracks on Songs of a Lost World. Semi-confusingly, their November 1st show is being referred to as “Show of a Lost World,” not to be confused with the name of their 2022-2023 tour. According to Consequence Sound, pre-orders for their live show are on sale now, so if you live in the London area, get ‘em while you can!