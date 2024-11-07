The Cure Releases Deluxe Edition Of Songs Of A Lost World Featuring Five Live Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 5:45 PM

According to nme.com, The Cure have released a deluxe edition of their new album, Songs Of A Lost World, features five exclusive live tracks. It was revealed earlier this week that …Lost World was outselling the rest of the UK top 10 combined and was on course to become The Cure’s first number one album since their 1992 LP Wish, according to Official Charts.

It was also reported that the album had surpassed 40,000 physical sales alone. It was said that downloads accounted for 3,234 units, with streaming making up 1,691, according to Music Week. And now, The Cure continue to reach for the top spot because the band have made Songs Of A Lost World (Deluxe Edition) available for digital download.

The collection is made up of the original tracklist plus five live bonus songs that were recorded during the group’s show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California last year. The songs are “Alone,” “And Nothing Is Forever,” “A Fragile Thing,” “I Can Never Say Goodbye” and “Endsong.”

The Cure performed …Lost World in its entirety during an intimate and three hour show at London’s Troxy last week. The group also treated the audience to some fan favorites, greatest hits and celebrating the 45th anniversary of the band’s seminal second record, Seventeen Seconds.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat