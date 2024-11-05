Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez Cover’s The Cure’s Classic “Just Like Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 5th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

According to consequence.net, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has shared a cover of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” as part of his monthly YouTube Claudio Covers Series. With the recent release of The Cure’s comeback album, Songs of a Lost World, Sanchez celebrated the occasion by covering one of the band’s classic songs.

“This song was introduced to me by some friends as a cover done by Dinosaur Jr. They were skaters, so the reference to ‘tricks’ at the top of the song conjured up ideas of a smitten lover’s curiosity for executing kick-flips and rail slides. At the time, I didn’t know much of The Cure’s discography outside of ‘Boy’s Don’t Cry,’ ‘Disintegration’ and ‘Wish.’ The albums that glued those classics together were a mystery to me.” said Sanchez.

The artist adds: “The discovery of The Head on the Door led me to Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and the introduction to the original ‘Just Like Heaven.’ It’s a strange but powerful relationship to have with a song when your introduction is someone else’s interpretation of it. I think that’s why I chose ‘Just Like Heaven’ for this month’s cover.”

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz