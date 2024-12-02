The Cure Announce New Live Album World/Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV For December 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 4:37 PM

On November 1, The Cure released the critically acclaimed album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD, which is the band’s first new studio record in 16 years, their first number one album in the UK since 1992, highest charting album in the U.S. since 1992, first Top 10 since 2004 and debuting at number four on the Billboard 200 chart.

On the night of the album’s unveiling, The Cure performed it in full to 3000 fans at Troxy London and to more than a million on a free global stream. And now, the stunning live performance entitled SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD: TROXY LONDON MMXXlV will be released on December 13th, on Fiction/Capitol Records, with all The Cure’s royalties benefitting War Child.

The live recording will be available on one CD and oneLP, as part of a two CD, two MC and two LP set with the original album on clear vinyl. In addition, Songs Of A Lost World will also be available as a Blood Red Moon Edition as a single blood red vinyl and a two LP set featuring the album and for the first time on vinyl, the instrumental version of the record.

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD: TROXY LONDON MMXXlV Tracklist

ALONE AND NOTHING IS FOREVER A FRAGILE THING WARSONG DRONE:NODRONE I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE ALL I EVER AM ENDSONG

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat