Sean Diddy Combs Requests In-Prison Laptop Access To Assist Defense In Sex Trafficking Case

December 8th, 2024

According to NME, Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a request for access to a laptop while incarcerated to attempt to assist in his defense against alleged charges of sex trafficking. His legal team argues that being able to access digital files is important for preparing his defense. Combs is accused of illegal business activities, though he denies any wrongdoing. Due to the seriousness of the situation, his legal team has emphasized the importance of digital tools.

He currently faces alleged claims of coercing individuals into sex work and has been incarcerated in Brooklyn since September 16. They believe that access to a laptop will allow him to better consult case materials to ensure that he is able to properly respond to the charges. His legal team claims that the computer has already been prepared by the government but has not been made available to Combs despite numerous requests. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Additionally, it can be noted that Combs was denied bail for the third time in November. During the hearing his attorney argued that Combs is not a danger to society. He was also hit with five more lawsuits for alleged sexual assault in November filed by both men and women.