Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces More Lawsuits, Including Claims Combs Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a 10-Year-Old Boy

Variety has just reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new onslaught of lawsuits, including one suit that claims Combs allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy.

The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, is the latest from attorney Tony Buzbee, who, in early October, announced his plans to file 120 new lawsuits against the music mogul within the next few months. This lawsuit is one of two suits filed in New York on Monday, as another male accuser claimed that he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Combs in 2008 while auditioning for “Making the Band” at 17 years old.

According to the first suit, a John Doe who currently resides in California is claiming an alleged assault took place in 2005. At the time, he was a 10-year-old interested in becoming an actor and/or rapper.

In an attempt to help their son’s career take off, the individual’s parents hired an industry consultant who recommended they fly from their home in Los Angeles to New York to meet with music industry professionals. During the trip, the consultant arranged for Combs to meet with the young boy for an “audition” and Combs asked to meet with the boy alone before meeting with the family.

The consultant took the boy to Combs’ hotel room, where he was left alone with Combs. The boy performed a few rap songs for Combs, who told him he could “make him a star” and asked him how badly he wanted it. According to the complaint, “plaintiff responded, as might any ten-year-old child, that he would ‘do anything.’”

Another individual present gave the boy a soda, which he drank; shortly after, he began to feel “a little funny,” which the plaintiff’s attorney claims was because the drink was laced with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.” After consuming the soda, Combs allegedly told the boy to move closer to him and pushed him down, telling him something to the effect of “you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.”

Once pushed down, Combs allegedly exposed his penis and told the boy to “kiss it.” After refusing, Combs allegedly forced him to perform oral sex, and the boy lost consciousness not long after. When he came to, Combs’ “pants were undone, and his anus and buttocks hurt badly.” He cried and said he wanted to see his parents, to which Combs allegedly told him that if he said anything to anyone, he would hurt his parents.

When the consultant returned, she noticed the boy was “badly shaken” and took him back to his parents, who noticed he was “lethargic and acting differently.” In the time since the alleged assault, John Doe has suffered from “severe depression and anxiety, which leaves him hopeless and fatigued.”

In the second lawsuit filed Monday in New York, a different John Doe claims that Combs allegedly forced him to perform oral sex on him during a 2008 audition for “Making the Band” when he was 17 years old. During all three auditions, Combs allegedly coerced him to engage in sex acts with both himself and his bodyguard, referred to as “T,” as a test to see how badly he wanted to make it in the music industry. After visually experiencing discomfort and hesitation with the situation, Combs told the John Doe that he would be “keeping an eye” on him, which ultimately led to his elimination from the competition.

Representatives for Combs shared a statement with Variety disavowing the claims of the first suit. “The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone–man or woman, adult or minor.”

The latest suit shows similarities to another lawsuit filed last week, when a Jane Doe accused Combs of drugging and raping her when she was 13 while an unnamed male and female celebrity watched.

Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after being arrested on September 16 by Homeland Security on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Combs was denied bail by two separate judges and is set to remain behind bars until his trial in May. If found guilty of racketeering, Combs could face life in prison.