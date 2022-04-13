Footage Of Jay-Z’s Iconic Hot 97 Summer Jam 2001 Performance Surfaces Online

Home News Federico Cardenas April 13th, 2022 - 8:53 PM

Sterogum reports that on April 12, footage was unearthed of Jay-Z’s legendary performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam in 2001. The recent footage is now the most complete footage available of the iconic concert. Now, fans of the eminent rapper will be able to experience the 2001 show like they have never been able to prior.

The iconic show originally took place on June 28, 2001, featuring a multitude of different artists, especially in the Hip-Hop and R&B genres. Among the performers in the concert, headlined by Jay Z, were Destiny’s Child, Eve, Outkast, Ludacris and a long list of others.

During his headlining portion of the show, Jay Z pulled different artists on stage to join him, including Beanie Siegel and Missy Elliott. Most famously, the Brooklyn rapper concluded his show by bringing out the legendary “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. While Jackson himself did not perform at the concert, his appearance at the concert was still a shock to many.

Perhaps most famously, Jay-Z’s performance at Summer Jam saw the first live performance of the rapper’s renowned diss track, ‘Takeover,’ wherein the artist takes aim at Nas and duo Mob Deep. During the show, Jay-Z displayed images of Mob Deep member Prodigy at a dance class as a child; a move which haunted Prodigy for years after the show.

Watch the footage of Jay Z’s 2001 performance via YouTube below.

See highlights from the concert, including the performance of “Takeover” and the showing of Michael Jackson via Twitter below.

As a Hovenger and Roc-A-Fella Stan I’ve heard the live audio a million times, read every interview related to this moment. But 21 years later, the actual footage from 2001 Summer Jam?! Jay doing “Takeover” for the 1st time dissing Prodigy (R.I.P.). Speechless. pic.twitter.com/nI8K5lWQIJ — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) April 12, 2022

Jay-Z has recently been featured on Pusha T’s recent single, “Neck and Wrist,” along with Pharrell Williams.