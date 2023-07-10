Bonnie “Prince” Billy Releases Brand New Single, “Crazy Blue Bells”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 5:59 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Bonnie “Prince” Billy has shared his new single “‘Crazy Blue Bells”, which is taken from the artist’s upcoming album Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You. Following the tune “Bananas”, the track arrives with a music video directed by Ray Tintori.

As a whole, the music is lovely by how the gentle guitar riffs fills the air with bittersweet sound while Billy‘s vocal performance serenades the ears with his elegant voice.

As for the music video, each clip brings a feeling of being young again because each image shows Billy having a party with his friends and everyone is having a great time due to the various activities people can participate in.

In the following statement Billy describes the meaning behind his latest tune.

“I believe that it is apparent that this piece of work is a celebration of gratitude and collective action. It’s a multi-generational, cross-discipline effort with implicit resonances into shared pasts and presents. I met director Ray Tintori when he was a small child and I was a slightly larger child. Participating in this visualization of ‘Crazy Blue Bells’ with Tintori, producer Julia Simpson, and a massive consortium of creatives is a joy of my life.”

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You will be released on August 11 through Drag CityRecords.