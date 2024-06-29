Skepta Shares New Single & Video “Miss Independent” Featuring R2R Moe

Home News Skylar Jameson June 29th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

After the release of “Tony Montana” in March of this year, Skepta Releases his new track “Miss Independent” featuring R2R Moe, through Big Smoke Records/Epic UK/RCA Records. Skepta continues to innovate, as “Miss Independent” mixes the sounds of London and NYC’s underground with Skepta’s trademark grime flow and background of the Drill sound from Harlem.

They shot the accompanying music video for “Miss Independent” in London, directed by Launch Team. The video features Skepta, R2R Moe, and an entourage on rooftops and partying on the top floor of a double-decker bus.

Watch the “Miss Independent” music video:

Skepta is set to headline his own Big Smoke Festival in London on July 6. The festival will feature performances from Mas Tiempo and YG Marley. In addition, fans can expect Skepta to perform “Miss Independent” at the festival. For more information about their festival, you can visit Festival Republic.

Skepta Live Dates:

06/07/24 – London – Big Smoke Festival

11/07/24 – Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

12/07/24 – Germany – Melt Festival

13/07/24 – Switzerland – Openair Festival

19/07/24 – Belgium – Dour Festival

02/08/24 – Montreal – Osheaga Festival

03/08/24 – Los Angeles – Hard Summer Festival

09/08/24 – Germany – Hip Hop Open Festival

17/08/24 – Finland – Blockfest

31/08/24 – Chicago – Arc Music Festival