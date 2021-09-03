Skepta Releases Luxurious New Video For “Eyes On Me’

Home News Roy Lott September 3rd, 2021 - 8:10 AM

Skepta today releases the visual for his latest track “Eyes on Me”. The Matthew Walker-directed video shows a behind the scenes into a day-in-life of the rapper outside of the studio, including photoshoots, creating his own rum (in collaboration with Havana Club) and even work with Diesel on their latest fragrance (titled Sound of the Brave) taking place at various luxurious destinations. Check it out below.

The track is featured on his five-song EP All In which was released in July. All In is Skepta’s first solo release since 2019’s critically acclaimed Ignorance Is Bliss album. The title of the EP was inspired by his newfound love of poker, a game which he sees as a metaphor for life itself (“you can be dealt good cards or bad cards, but if you don’t get good cards you can still bluff, hustle and win… you learn when to play aggressive or when to hold back and chill”). All In sees Skepta putting everything on the line across five tracks that contain an album’s worth of quality.

Skepta was recently featured on Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen alongside Phoebe Bridgers and the late Pop Smoke. He was also featured on the Gorillaz song “How Far” with Tony Allen.