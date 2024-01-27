Skepta Debuts Smooth New Single & Video “Gas Me Up (Diligent)”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 27th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Skepta has recently released a new single and video for his song, “Gas Me Up.” In his song, the British rapper raps about his experience with life subjects such as success, friendships, growth and more. Without a doubt, the single showcases the rapper’s talent and his passion and adoration for music.

According to the press release, the song serves as a preview of his highly anticipated album Knife and Fork, reaffirming Skepta’s position as the UK’s top rapper.” With that being said, listeners of the song can get excited for the upcoming album with the energy and passion that this song provides. The rap is pretty smooth and has a calmer beat that compliments the singer’s voice. Moreover, the music video includes an abundance of footage following the rapper’s life. In some scenes he is smoking, with friends and in others he is in cars. Overall, the song is meant to represent the rapper’s life and authenticity, especially with his lyrics discussing his personal perspectives on the experiences he has endured in life.

The press release also shares how Skepta has announced that he will be performing at Coachella, following the release of his new single. Without a doubt, his fans have a lot to look forward to with the new single, video and expected future performances. 2024 is surely a year of new opportunities and experiences for the British artist. One of the characteristics that may add to Skepta’s success in music is his ability to write songs that have a deep and insightful representation of himself. With that, his fans can feel like they relate to him more and find more passion for him, as well as his music.