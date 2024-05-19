Guns N Roses Are “Trying” To Make A New Album With Slash

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 19th, 2024 - 7:55 PM

Slash revealed that Guns N’ Roses are attempting to work together in hopes of making a record. This would be their first record since 1993, on the album The Spaghetti Incident? for which Slash was the lead guitarist. This would have been Slash’s last project besides playing on various singles in 2016, such as “Shadow of Your Love,” “Hard Skool,” “Absurd,” “The General,” and “Perhaps.” Therefore, this would be the first time Slash has recorded a major project with Guns N’ Roses in 29 years. In conversation stating, “…and I’m working with them in that capacity, but this [solo album] didn’t involve anyone else.”

As of May 17th, Slash has released an album named Orgy of the Damned, which is full of collaborations with other artists, such as Chris Stapleton, Iggy Pop, Demi Lovato, Paul Rodgers, Dorothy, Chris Robinson, Tash Neal, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, etc. Including the single, featuring Brian Johnson, known as “Killing Floor,” released in March 2024.

The presence of Guns N’ Roses has on not only the music industry, but the world is unmistakable. Slash’s legacy and popularity are undeniable and backed up by decades of amazing performances and productions. The possibility of the reprisal of Slash’s role brings an other-worldly excitement to any music lover.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara