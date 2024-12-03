Helmet Announces Winter 2025 Betty 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates With War On Women

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Today, Norwegian rock band, Slomosa, have announced they will support Helmet on the North American leg of Betty 30th Anniversary North American Tour, along with War on Women. The 25 city tour, which kicks off on February 19, 2025, in Ft. Worth, TX and wraps on March 23 in Washington, D.C., will see Helmet performing the iconic Betty album in its entirety alongside favorites from the band’s extensive catalog.

Tickets for the Helmet and Slomosa tour will go on sale this Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. ET, with presales available prior through Spotify, Knotfest and Blabbermouth . Visit Helmet’s official site for ticket links and additional details. Slomosa are still touring in support of their new album, Tundra Rock, which was released this past September.

Tundra Rock’ (MNRK Heavy,) has been hailed as “a sweeping signature hybrid of revved-up stoner rock riffage, grungy hooks, and a concentrated punk wallop.” Boasting a brazen backbone of groove-bitten punch and silken melodic hooks heavily inspired by the Palm Desert music scene, Slomosa showcases a hibernating sound that has been reawakened for a new generation.

Betty 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

4/19 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips FTW

4/22 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

4/23 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

4/25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

4/27 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

3/1 – Oakland, CA – Crybaby

3/2 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

3/4 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

3/5 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

3/6 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

3/8 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

3/9 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

3/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/11 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

3/12 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

3/14 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

3/15 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co

3/16 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

3/17 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

3/18 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

3/20 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

3/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts*

3/23 – Washington, DC – Union Stage*

* Dates without War on Women

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat