Helmet Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Helmet has announced they will be touring the U.S. this fall with Local H and the upcoming tour finds Helmet supporting their latest album, Left. The outing kicks off September 19 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and runs through an October 5 show in Lawrence, Kansas. Tickets for on sale July 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Left marks the band‘s return with their distinctive, powerful sound. The album features a mix of hard riffs, complex rhythms and introspective lyrics that are characteristic of Helmet. Both critics and fans have praised the album for its raw energy and musical precision, appealing to longtime followers as well as new listeners. Left demonstrates Helmet’s ongoing relevance in the rock and metal scene, showcasing their ability to evolve musically without losing their roots.

Helmet is an American alternative rock band formed in New York City in 1989. Led by frontman Page Hamilton, the band has released numerous critically acclaimed albums, including Strap It On, Meantime, and Aftertaste. Helmet has left a mark on the alternative rock genre and continues to inspire musicians and fans alike.

Helmet Tour Dates

9/19 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

9/20 — Norwalk, CT — District Music Hall

9/22 – Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Made

9/23 – Wilmington, DE — The Queen

9/24 – Richmond, VA — The Broadberry

9/26 – Mechanicsburg, PA — Lovecraft’s Brewing Co

9/27 – Columbus, OH — The King of Clubs

9/29 – Knoxville, TN — The Mill & Mine

10/1 – Destin, FL — Club LA

10/2 – Jefferson, LA — Southport Music Hall

10/3 – Little Rock, AR — The Rev Room

10/4 – Tulsa, OK — The Vanguard

10/5 – Lawrence, KS — The Bottleneck

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat