War On Women, D.O.A. & Fear Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Alana Overton August 4th, 2024 - 8:16 PM

Punk and rock fans are in for a treat this summer as War On Women, D.O.A. and Fear join forces for a raging U.S. tour. The three iconic bands have announced a series of tour dates that will see them crisscrossing the country, bringing their high-energy performances and impactful messages to stages nationwide.

This tour promises to be a celebration of punk’s enduring spirit, with each band bringing their unique sound and fierce presence to the lineup. From War On Women’s feminist anthems to D.O.A.’s hardcore punk legacy and Fear’s classic rebellious tunes, this tour is set to be a must-see event for punk enthusiasts everywhere. Get ready for a summer of raw, unfiltered music that will leave a raw impact.

In a press statement, they state “After spending focused time in the studio back home (in Baltimore, MD), front-woman Shawna Potter is excited to be back on tour, stating, “I love my dog, but it’s time to get back out there.” WAR ON WOMEN will be returning to feature on the main stage at (annual punk holiday) “The Fest” this October and will finish out the year touring Canada with legendary metal band VOIVOD.”

WAR ON WOMEN with D.O.A/FEAR Tour

08-01 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet *

08-02 – New York, NY – Racket ^ *

08-03 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^ *

08-04 – Baltimore, MD – Subscape Music Festival

08-05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Smiling Moose *

08-06 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop *

08-07 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe *

08-08 – Toledo, OH – Frankie’s *

08-09 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick ^ *

08-10 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s ^

08-11 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Revival (W.O.W. headlining)

*supporting D.O.A.

^ FEAR headlining