Helmet & Local H Cancel Joint Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales

Sarah Faller August 21st, 2024 - 6:57 PM

Helmet, the American alt. rock band, decided to cancel their co-headlining U.S. Tour with Local H due to financial concerns (via Brooklyn Vegan).

Helmet was supposed to start their 2 month U.S. tour with fellow American rock band Local H this September. However it seems ticket prices and other financial concerns have forced the bands to cancel their collaborative tour. The bands are not alone in feeling the difficulties of ticket sales as many bands this year have seen difficulties arise due to ticket sales.

Fortunately for fans of Helmet the band still has some solo performances in America throughout September and October. They also have some performances abroad scheduled for later this year.

Picture Credits: Raymond Flotat