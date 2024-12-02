Sky Ferreira Opens Up About Getting Dropped By Label In New Interview

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 8:27 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year, Sky Ferreira’s album, Night Time, My Time turned 10 years old and since 2015, the artist has been teasing its follow-up Masochism, then addressed the delay, which led to a “Free Sky Ferreira” banner flying over her label Capitol Records’ building.

And Ferreira is going to release a new song for the upcoming Halina Reijn-directed A24 film, Babygirl. During her interview with Vogue, the artist shared more information about the situation with Capitol Record: “They waited until the 10-year anniversary of Night Time, My Time to drop me via an automated message that got forwarded to me. And it was a weekend! After months of not hearing back from them! It was pretty.”

Ferreira adds: “I’m still trying to figure out the words I can use to talk about it that won’t get me in trouble. But I also don’t really care about getting in trouble, because what else can they really do to me at this point? My relationship with them was obviously a bit fraught, and it’s never been very simple to explain. But to let me know I’ve been dropped from the label in such an impersonal way was clearly so personal.”

The singer continues with: “They kept me from putting out new music for 10 years as a way of making me look like I’m incapable of it, like it was my fault that I don’t technically own anything I record. I was already dreading the 10-year anniversary of my album because it’s sad. I should be able to celebrate something like that because as long as this album has been around, people still care about it. I’m able to do a song for an A24 film after all this time because that album clearly meant something to people, and I am proud of that.

Ferreira concludes with: “But it shouldn’t have to remind me of another year of being trapped in a mess that I didn’t create. They want me to look responsible by dragging it out and blocking me from releasing music even after already being blocked from so many other opportunities because of them.”

When asked if she is able to share any of the music she recorded while she was signed to Capitol, the artist said: “I can’t right now, even though I was the one who paid for all of my studio sessions. I’m working to try and get some of those songs back, but I’m not getting every single one. It’s such a complicated process and I have to figure out how to do all this shit by myself now. People keep telling me I should just re-record the songs and it’s like, yeah, Taylor Swift can do that because she’s a billionaire, but I basically put all the money I’ve ever made as an artist back into making music.”