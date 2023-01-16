Sky Ferreira Addresses Lack of New Music: ‘This Is Beyond Fucked Up’

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 10:56 AM

According to stereogum.com new music from artist Sky Ferreira has been a complicated process. Since she released 2013’s debut LP, Night Time, My Time, the artist has been in starting and stopping making new music. In 2015 Ferreira teased her sophomore album Masochism and then then in 2019 Ferreira released “Downhill Lullaby.”

Finally, in May of last year, Ferreira released “Don’t Forget” and promised that she was “100 percent confident” Masochism would be out that year. Sadly Masochism was never released and now Ferreira went on Twitter to explain the issue.

Sky Ferreira teasing Descending whilst hinting that Capitol Records isn’t allowing her to “properly” release it. pic.twitter.com/VrhBP1P1N2 — Sky Ferreira Updates (@SkyFUpdates) November 4, 2022

On the post Ferreira states

“I WANT TO PUT THIS OUT.” Ferreira then elaborated on her Stories, writing, “LOOK AT THE DATE. 2019. I TRIED TO PUT OUT THIS SONG FOREVER AGO. This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

She continues with

“I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it.”

Further along the post, Ferreira addresses her alleged “difficult” status, though she doesn’t mention who is labeling her behind the scenes.

Being difficult or high strung doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be difficult to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. The thing I actively tried to avoid happens & it somehow gets reversed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to be perform & play well. Despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens & the amount of time/work I put into everything beforehand. It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be difficult?!?”

Hopefully there will be some positive energy heading toward Ferreira during this time.