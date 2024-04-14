Sky Ferreira Joins Kevin Abstract For Cover Of Lady A’s “Need You Now” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Jordan Rizo April 14th, 2024 - 2:25 PM

According to Stereogum, artist Sky Ferreira covers Lady A’s, “Need You Now” durig a coachella performance. To be clear, the source adds how Ferreira made a guest appearance at the beginning of Kevin Abstract’s performance, in which she then covered the song and joined Abstarct for a captivating and engaging performance.

As Stereogum details, “Ferreira just wrapped up a European tour last week, her latest in a string of live shows that kicked off last year.” With that being said, it is evident that the artist is in a role when it comes to performing her own music, and even the hits of other musicians. As seen in the video above, the audience responded greatly to Ferreira’s appearance on Abstract’s performance, as well as the cover of the 2009 hit. It is seen and heard that fans are cheering for the performers, and that Ferreira and Abstract compliment each other delightfully onstage.

Music festivals are a great way to share the love for music and build a community of love and relatability among the audience. Nevertheless, they also serve to bond the ties between the musicians themselves, and allow them to experience what it is like performing live for their fans, and with other incredibly talented artists.