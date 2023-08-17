Sky Ferreira Reacts To Fans’ Purchase Of “Free Sky Ferreira” Billboard

According to stereogum.com, pretty soon artist Sky Ferreira’s debut album Night Time, My Time will celebrate its 10 anniversary and to this day the album still captures the hearts of many people but Ferreira has not released another album. The artist has been building her follow up LP Masochism since 2015 but the record has not been released.
Because of not releasing new music, there has been a sense of frustration for Ferreira and for her fans so much so that some fans have recently paid for a “Free Sky Ferreira” billboard at Times Square in New York City.
“This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be “difficult” to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed.” said Ferreira.
The “free Sky Ferreira” social-media campaign started before the artist created the Instagram post and while onstage in Wilmington earlier this year, Ferreira held up a “free Sky Ferreira” sign from the crowd.
On August 16 Ferreira reposted The FADER‘s Reel about the billboard by writing “It’s true.”also the artist responded to Stereogum’s Instagram post on the billboard by commenting with a string of heart emojis. Also Ferreira reached out to the people who run the Free Sky Ferreira Instagram by writing “thank you for your support & trying to help get what happened across.”