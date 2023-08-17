Sky Ferreira Reacts To Fans’ Purchase Of “Free Sky Ferreira” Billboard

“Sky Ferreira literally confirmed she’s held hostage by her label.”

“This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be “difficult” to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed.” said Ferreira.

The “free Sky Ferreira” social-media campaign started before the artist created the Instagram post and while onstage in Wilmington earlier this year, Ferreira held up a “free Sky Ferreira” sign from the crowd.

On August 16 Ferreira reposted The FADER‘s Reel about the billboard by writing “It’s true.”also the artist responded to Stereogum’s Instagram post on the billboard by commenting with a string of heart emojis. Also Ferreira reached out to the people who run the Free Sky Ferreira Instagram by writing “thank you for your support & trying to help get what happened across.”