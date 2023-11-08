Sky Ferreira No Longer Listed On Capitol Records Website Roster, Fans Speculate Label & Artist Have Parted Ways

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 8th, 2023 - 1:09 PM

According to Variety, fans of singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira have taken notice that she is no longer listed on Capitol Records’ website roster. In addition, fans have speculated that the music label and Ferreria have parted ways with one another. However, a representative for Capitol Records has denied the speculation, while a representative for the singer has yet to respond to such comments. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Sky Ferreira has signed her agreement with Capitol Records since her teenage years. However, since the release of her song “Night Time, My Time,” the single has been reported to have delays and false starts. In interviews about Capitol Records, she described how the music label sabotaged her career. The music label damaged her music career by failing to provide financial support for her tours, leaving some of her music from being streamed on music platforms, and refusing to work with her.

Recently, public action has been made to support Sky Ferreira’s liberation from Capitol Records. Fans have bought digital billboards stating, “Free Sky Ferreria” that would be posted on Times Square.

Last month, Sky Ferreira announced dates for her 2023 concert tour. She is set to perform from the 25th of this month to the 11th of December.