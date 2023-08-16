Fans Buy “Free Sky Ferreira” Times Square Billboard, Claim Capitol Records Is Blocking Album Release

Home News Roy Lott August 16th, 2023 - 8:06 PM

Sky Ferreira fans are coming to her defense. Instagram account @free.skyferreira has posted pictures of a billboard in New York City’s Times Square that shows a photo of the singer with bold letters reading “FREE SKY FERREIRA.”

“Yes, it’s real! This was on Times Square yesterday (08.14.2023),” the caption reads. “Share to spread the word! Let’s make some noise!”

View this post on Instagram

The account, which has been active since March 2021, has been campaigning for Ferreira’s release from her record label. “Sky Ferreira has been held hostage by her label Capitol Records for almost a decade,” a pinned post says. “They’ve been blocking the release of her sophomore album Masochism since 2015.

Late last year, the singer shared that she was frustrated with her label to put out the long overdue LP.“I WANT TO PUT THIS OUT.” Ferreira then elaborated on her Stories, writing, “LOOK AT THE DATE. 2019. I TRIED TO PUT OUT THIS SONG FOREVER AGO. This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”