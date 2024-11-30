Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Dangling Woman Over Balcony & Threatening Her Life

Home News Cristian Garcia November 30th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of threatening to a kill a woman and dangling her over a 17th floor balcony.

In an article from Rolling Stone, fashion designer Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles this week against the disgraced rapper and music mogul. The suit includes claims of alleged accounts of sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment and Bongolan is seeking $10million (£7.9million) in damages. Combs “firmly denies” the allegations set out by the suit.

Bongolan claims to have witnessed abuse between Combs and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, before Combs went on to intimidate and threaten Bongolan. She says in September 2016, Combs then dangled Bongolan over a 17th floor balcony while screaming at her.

Bongolan’s attorney James R. Nikraftar has said: “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety. Ms. Bongolan refuses to allow this fear to control the rest of her life and brings this action to demand that Mr. Combs takes responsibility for the trauma he intentionally and maliciously inflicted.”

A representative for Combs told Rolling Stone: “Anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

These allegations are among the string of lawsuits Combs has faced since his arrest in 2023 over allegations of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse with follow up trials to commence in the coming years.