The alleged incidents span over two decades, from 2001 to 2022, and reportedly occurred in New York City, the Hamptons, and Miami. Many of the claims involve accusations of sexual assault at parties hosted by Combs, including his 2004 White Party. One lawsuit details an alleged assault during a music video casting call, where the accuser claims Combs and his associates were involved. The plaintiffs, identified only as “Jane Doe” or “John Doe,” include two women who say they were 17 and 18 years old when they were allegedly drugged and assaulted. Three male accusers similarly allege that they were drugged and sodomized by Combs. Combs’ legal team has denied the allegations but has not directly addressed the specific claims outlined in these lawsuits. His legal team tells CNN, “Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

One 17-year-old Jane Doe alleges that she was assaulted by Combs during his 2004 July 4th White Party. In the lawsuit she claims that Combs’ staff allegedly “required” her to “hand over her purse and cellphone prior to entering” the party. Doe claims that after the alleged drugging and sexual assault, she was allegedly threatened by Combs’ bodyguards who told her “she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred, stating that he ‘ran New York and would ruin her.’”

An actor who was active in the late ’90s and early 2000s has come forward with allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming he was sexually assaulted in 2001. In a lawsuit, the man, identified as John Doe, alleges that he was approached by one of Combs’ casting directors to audition for a music video in New York City.

During the audition, John Doe recalls that Combs asked him to “take his shirt off” and inquired if he was “comfortable with potentially doing nude scenes.” The actor claims that a female casting director offered him an alcoholic drink, which he declined. Instead, he was given a Diet Coke in a glass.

Shortly after drinking it, he says he lost consciousness, waking up in a foggy state. He alleges that when he came to, he found his pants pulled down to his ankles and his shirt pushed up over his head.

John Doe has come forward with harrowing allegations, sharing that he was sexually assaulted by Sean Combs and Combs’ bodyguard. Doe revealed that the injuries from the incident were allegedly severe enough to require medical attention.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, with his trial scheduled for spring 2025. He has entered a plea of not guilty.