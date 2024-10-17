Kesha Joins Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Onstage In LA For Performances Of “Tik Tok” & “Spring Breakers”

Home News Hunter Graham October 17th, 2024 - 1:28 AM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

Pop music powerhouses Charli XCX and Troye Sivan surprised fans last night at their Sweat tour stop in Inglewood, California, with a special guest appearance by none other than Kesha. According to NME, The trio performed duets of the recently released remix “Spring Breakers” and Kesha’s iconic 2010 hit “Tik Tok” to an ecstatic crowd at the Kia Forum.

Midway through the set, Charli XCX launched into the first verse of her new track “Spring Breakers,” setting the stage for the surprise appearance. Draped in a pink fur coat, Kesha made her grand entrance, joining Charli to perform their remix of the song, which was officially released earlier this week. The crowd went wild as the two pop queens shared the stage, blending their distinctive styles for an unforgettable collaboration.

The excitement didn’t stop there, as Troye Sivan then joined Charli and Kesha onstage to perform a cover of Kesha’s hit single “Tik Tok.” The trio’s energetic rendition of the classic party anthem brought a wave of nostalgia to the audience, closing the segment on a high note.

The night also featured a special appearance by Tate McRae, who took the stage to perform “You,” her collaboration with Sivan, further elevating the star-studded affair.

Kesha fez uma participação especial na Sweat Tour L.A. pic.twitter.com/vkhg0tD0uG — Charli XCX Fan Account🇧🇷 (@nostalgicxcx) October 16, 2024

Charli xcx brings out Kesha to perform “Spring breakers” with her at the SWEAT tour in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/6dfaOTr9Kk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024

Kesha performs ‘TiK ToK’ with Charli xcx and Troye Sivan at the Sweat Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/4klAb1ak5D — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024