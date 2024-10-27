Lana Del Rey Shares an Update on Her Upcoming Album Lasso

Home News Lauren Rettig October 27th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

With the release of Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd last year and the release of “Tough” this past June, Lana Del Rey has been spoiling fans with her music recently. Del Rey has been teasing a country album titled Lasso all year, and on Thursday, October 24, she gave an update on the record while at the Instyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles.

Stereogum reports that Del Rey stated, “I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like,” when speaking with People and Entertainment Weekly. She added “‘Cause I don’t usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there’s a literal energetic pause that almost feels physical, then I have to wait and I don’t know why.”

“I’ll have to see if it’s because of something someone’s done or because it’s going to take a turn,” Del Rey included in her statement. “We’ll see. But the songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half-cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

Del Rey also mentioned back in August that two singles would be coming this year.