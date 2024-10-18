FKA Twigs Releases New Upbeat Single “Perfect Stranger”

Home News Chloe Baxter October 18th, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Today, FKA Twigs graced the music scene with her vibrant new single, “Perfect Stranger,” which premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. The track, part of her upcoming album EUSEXUA set to drop on January 24, 2025, showcases Twigs’ signature blend of innovative sound and profound artistry.

The accompanying music video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, features dynamic performances and striking visuals, including appearances from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Yves Tumor.

Twigs explores themes of connection and seduction, seamlessly shifting through various roles that highlight the intricacies of modern relationships. The video is a celebration of bold fashion and choreography, offering a glimpse into her creative world.

You can watch the video for “Perfect Stranger” below.

In anticipation of her new album, Twigs has been actively engaging fans with a series of sold-out rave events in Los Angeles and New York this week, following the success of her immersive art performance at Sotheby’s and show at London Fashion Week. These events emphasize her vision of EUSEXUA, a concept that represents a transcendent state of being, evoking unity and bliss through art and music.

For those who missed it, Twigs also recently performed “Cellophane” as a fundraiser for Gaza and Sudan, and released a collaborative single, “Talk to Me”, with Two Shell.

This new release continues to solidify Twigs’ status as a boundary-pushing artist, and fans can pre-order and stream EUSEXUA now.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat