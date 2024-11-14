FKA Twigs Releases New Experimental Electronic Track “Drums of Death” With Music Video

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 1:31 PM

FKA twigs has released a new song titled “Drums Of Death”. The song was premiered today by Zane Lowe on Apple Music. The release of “Drums Of Death” follows the release of “Perfect Stranger” and “EUSEXUA”. This is the latest of the songs FKA twigs has dropped for her upcoming album EUSEXUA.

The song begins with interesting vocals that I’d describe as sounding glitchy, but in a way that comes across as advanced and intentional. “Drums Of Death” mixes high-pitched vocals mixed with interesting electronic elements, reminiscent of some of Grimes’ work.

The Jordan Hemingway-directed music video for “Drums Of Death” stars FKA twigs and takes place in the same office set as the “EUSEXUA” video. The choreography is also pretty similar to the “EUSEXUA” music video, with FKA twigs leading a pack of dancers in chair choreography. FKA twigs also sports a very similar look in this video. FKA twigs’ choreography in this video is phenomenal yet unique and creative.

The song was produced by FKA twigs’ collaborator Koreless, who also made the instrumental while on a flight to Berlin to perform at Berghain. The song was mixed on Berghain’s PA during soundcheck, before they debuted it live that night, at the club. Additionally, FKA twigs collaborated with club kid poet Tintin on the lyrics and Tintin helped to add that experimental dance club energy to the song. “Drums Of Death” was also previewed live at FKA twigs’ Met Gala party this year, during her THE BODY IS ART performance.

Listen to and watch the music video for “Drums of Death”:

Interestingly, this was the last track completed for FKA twigs’ upcoming album, EUSEXUA, which comes out on January 24, 2025. You can pre-order EUSEXUA now.