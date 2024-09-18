FKA Twigs Debuts New Singles “Room Of Fools” & “Girl Feels Good” During London Fashion Week Show

Home News Maleah Rowe September 18th, 2024 - 6:17 PM

English singer and songwriter FKA Twigs made her debut performance of her new singles “Room of Fools” and “Girl Feels Good” at a London Fashion Week Show, featuring her voguing while singing these unreleased songs ahead of her upcoming album Eusexua. View clips of her artistic performance below:

The performance was for the sportswear company On Running. Twigs later revealed in an interview how “she felt ‘revitalized and grateful and energized and ready to do it again…I think that we really wanted to create movements that were inspired by training, be it running, lunges, yoga, strength moves, core moves. So we just developed our own amazing language that of course uses dance at its core but interpreted lots of different physical movements into the piece,” as reported by Stereogum.

Her anticipated album Eusexua is set to release next year on the 14th of January, with an option on Spotify to pre-save the album. Twigs announced her new album on X, stating “it is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist.” Read her full thoughts on Eusexua below:

EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. it is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in prague, ‘this room of fools WE… pic.twitter.com/u1CnmmJTmB — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 13, 2024

