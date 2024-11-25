Architects Share New Single “Whiplash” With Cinematic Music Video

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 6:32 PM

British metalcore giants Architects just announced their brand new single “Whiplash”. “Whiplash” is the third track from their upcoming album The Sky, The Earth & All Between. “Whiplash” follows Architects’ release of “Seeing Red” and “Curse”, which both were massively successful by grossing over 70 million streams combined.

“Whiplash” was produced by Jordan Fish, previously of Bring Me The Horizon. The track is a true metalcore song, with exhilarating drums and heavy screams. The chorus is melodic, catchy and delivers powerful vocals, while the verses offer guttural screams. Overall, the song has a driving beat that leads the song into heavy breakdowns throughout. The lyrics explore themes of “tribalism and division”

The cinematic music video to go along with “Whiplash” was filmed on Slovenia and directed by Specter of Rammstein. The video takes place in what looks to be a post-apocalyptic world. The frontman starts off as a prisoner in the back of a police car. Then, the cops seem to battle each other in an underground rave, while pulling frontman Kyle Pastor back. It could possibly represent anarchy and the system going against each other, but the message is up to interpretation.

Watch the music video and listen to “Whiplash”.

Architect’s new album The Sky, The Earth & All Between is set for release on February 28, 2025, via Epitaph Records. This year, Architects played shows such as Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. They also opened for Metallica on select dates of their M72 World Tour. With 2024 being a heavy touring year, Architects doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. They have their own tour planned for the Spring of 2025 and they will open for Linkin Park on select dates of their From Zero comeback tour.