Architects Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Seeing Red”

Architects have shared a new single entitled “Seeing Red” along with an accompanying video, out now on Epitaph Records. The band packs in an albums worth of riffs and hooks in this new song. “We’re so happy to release Seeing Red and to announce our US tour,” shares Carter, “This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can’t wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.”

The track is their first new music since the release of last year’s critically acclaimed The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, which kicked off another year for the band, with sold-out shows worldwide and a coveted support slot with Metallica. Alongside the single, the band have announced a 2024 North America tour, which will precede another EU run with Metallica.

“Seeing Red” is song about the band itself; the song is about the band’s change from metalcore to alternative metal and how their fans prefer their music to depressing rather than uplifting. The song talks about how their fans dehumanize them, so they compare themselves to machines. “You oughta know that I’m like a broken machine / I’m not as bulletproof as you all paint me to be”. The fans of Architects influence the tone and themes of their music; if they want to hear “heavier” versions of their music, they can listen to their previous albums. The band praises their fans and how important they are, and they will reward them for their support. “We’re all you need / We’ll make you royalty / We’ll be the best of enemies.” The band sings about the hate they get for their new style, but also the support they get for their new content.

Tour Dates

Jan-24 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

Jan-25 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

Jan-26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Jan-27 – Münster, DE @ Halle Münsterland

Jan-29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Blox

Jan-30 – Oslo, NOR @ Spektrum

Jan-31 – Stockholm, SW @ Annexet

Feb-3 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

Feb-4 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

Feb-6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Feb-7 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

May-2 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May-3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May-6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May-7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May-9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May-10 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

May-11 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore

May-12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May-14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May-15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May-17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May-18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May-24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *

Jun-7 – Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium *

Jun-14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium *

Jun-21 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival

Jul-5 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *

Jul-12 – Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano *

Aug-9 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

Aug-10 – Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air

Aug-11 – Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024

Aug-15 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

Aug-17 – Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival

* w/ Metallica