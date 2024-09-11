Kendrick Lamar Surprise Drops Hard-Hitting New Track On Instagram

Home News Hunter Graham September 11th, 2024 - 9:42 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a soulful and lyrically dense new track on Instagram, accompanied by nothing but a picture of Nike shoes as an enigmatic backdrop, just days after announcing his headlining of the Superbowl Halftime Show. According to Rolling Stone, the five-minute track marks a departure from much of Lamar’s 2024 output, as it is not an overt diss toward Drake, unlike his previous five releases this year.

Musically, the song is backed by a minimalist, neo-soul-infused beat, accented by samples of bluesy female serenades. The production sets a melancholic tone, with the serenades evoking the wails of longing from abandoned lovers. The drums and piano create a more playful sound, reminiscent of the jazzy feel of 90s East Coast hip-hop. However, the true power of the track lies in Kendrick’s signature masterful lyricism. Rapping for nearly the entirety of the song with few hooks, Lamar creates a stream-of-consciousness effect, seamlessly blending his cadence with the rhythm and melody. “I think it’s time to watch the party die,” he proclaims, as the song carries themes of fatalism and redemption. His mid-song prayers for blessings add an aura of reverence and mysticism to his incendiary lyrical dissection of cultural deterioration.

You can listen to the full track below: