Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us” Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100

Alexis Terrana May 13th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

In a stunning turn of events, Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated diss track, “Not Like Us,” has skyrocketed to the number one spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart, solidifying Lamar’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

The track, which serves as a direct response to Drake’s recent jabs in their ongoing rap feud, has ignited a firestorm of controversy and anticipation within the hip-hop community. Lamar’s scathing lyrics and razor-sharp delivery have captivated audiences, earning him widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In the midst of this intense rivalry, “Not Like Us” has emerged as the ultimate mic-drop moment, showcasing Lamar’s unparalleled lyrical prowess and unwavering confidence. The track’s meteoric rise to the top of the Billboard charts is a testament to Lamar’s enduring influence and artistic vision.

As fans continue to dissect every line of “Not Like Us” for hidden meanings and subliminal shots, one thing is clear: Kendrick Lamar is at the top of his game, and he’s not backing down from anyone.

Now, with “Not Like Us” reigning supreme on the charts, the world eagerly awaits Drake’s next move in this epic rap saga.